Indiana joining other
states in nursing
licensing exchange
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will recognize nursing licenses from many others states with a new law taking effect this summer.
The law will have Indiana join the nurse licensure compact, under which those with Indiana nursing licenses could work in other member states.
The National Council of State Boards of Nursing says about 30 states are part of the compact, although Kentucky is the only one of Indiana's neighboring states currently in the agreement.
Hosparus Health official Amelia McClure tells WFYI-FM that the compact allows nurses to work throughout the states needing them most. Hosparus Health operates hospice centers in southern Indiana and Kentucky.
McClure says it's been difficult to fill nursing jobs in rural southern Indiana without the licensing compact.
Indiana's law takes effect July 1. — AP
--------------------------
Illinois State University
freezes tuition,
room and board
NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State University is freezing tuition and room and board rates for the next academic year.
The university's Board of Trustees took action Friday. New freshman, transfer and graduate students will pay the same rates in the 2019-2020 academic year as the current year.
The Pantagraph reports that for new undergraduates, tuition is $384.13 per credit hour. Students who are new this fall will pay that rate through summer 2023.
Mandatory fees are increasing by $10 per credit hour. With the increase, the total cost of attending ISU is $24,682 for a full-time student. That includes health insurance.
The board says the increased fees will be used to enhance academics, particularly technology and facilities. — AP