Gaspar was caught after an acquaintance of the family learned about the photos and videos and alerted it.

“The allegations against Mr. Gaspar are extremely disturbing,” Berlin said. “Fortunately, his alleged actions were uncovered and he now finds himself facing felony charges.”

Gaspar was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

— AP

GRIFFITH — After months of investigating, Indiana State Excise Police searched a Griffith gas station and employees' vehicles.

On Wednesday evening, Indiana State Excise Police, assisted by the Griffith Police Department, executed a search warrant at AP Advanced gas station at 305 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.

The execution of the search warrant followed a 4 1/2-month investigation into AP Advanced employees suspected of selling illegal narcotics, said Lindsay Hyer, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission counsel and director of communications.