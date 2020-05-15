Coroner seeks
CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office is seeking immediate family or relatives of a 68-year-old man.
Elisha Anderson recently lived at Munster Med Inn and previously lived at 527 State St. in Hammond. He was described as African American.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Anderson to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
— Times Staff
WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago construction worker allegedly filmed and photographed three young women while they showered, authorities said.
Jose Gaspar, 45, was charged Wednesday with unauthorized videotaping, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.
Gaspar was hired to work on the house in Hinsdale last November, Berlin's office said. He took dozens of photos and videos of the homeowner’s 15-year-old and 22-year-old daughters and another 16-year-old girl.
Gaspar was caught after an acquaintance of the family learned about the photos and videos and alerted it.
“The allegations against Mr. Gaspar are extremely disturbing,” Berlin said. “Fortunately, his alleged actions were uncovered and he now finds himself facing felony charges.”
Gaspar was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
— AP
GRIFFITH — After months of investigating, Indiana State Excise Police searched a Griffith gas station and employees' vehicles.
On Wednesday evening, Indiana State Excise Police, assisted by the Griffith Police Department, executed a search warrant at AP Advanced gas station at 305 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.
The execution of the search warrant followed a 4 1/2-month investigation into AP Advanced employees suspected of selling illegal narcotics, said Lindsay Hyer, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission counsel and director of communications.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office issued the search warrant for the business and two vehicles associated with employees. Officers found and seized suspected marijuana, a hand gun and more than $6,000 in cash, Hyer said.
After consulting with a deputy prosecutor, officers forwarded the reports to the Lake County prosecutor’s office to review for charges to be filed.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
