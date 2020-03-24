Portage cop finds
man passed out
at gas pumps
PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Crown Point man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a police officer fueling up his vehicle looked over and noticed the man "passed out" in his car at the gas pumps, according to the incident report.
Ronnie Klemoff was taken into custody on a warrant from LaPorte County on an underlying felony count of auto theft, police said.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Family Express fueling station at 6250 Ameriplex Drive, police said.
The officer said he knocked on the window of the Honda Accord and Kelmoff slowly woke up.
Klemoff opened the driver's side door of his vehicle and when asked if he was all right, replied, "Yes, I'm just tired," police said.
It was after running his diver's license that police took Klemoff into custody without incident and had his vehicle impounded.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Non-emergency
police calls to be
handled by phone
LAPORTE — The county sheriff's department will continue responding as usual to emergency calls, but is scaling back the response to other needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is asked to only come to the front desk at the department for necessary business and jail-related matters, the department announced Monday.
Non-emergency calls that do not require the physical presence of an officer may be handled by telephone, the department said.
When officers do respond, they will be wearing latex gloves and will be keeping a safe interview distance of at least six feet, preferably outside, police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
DNR closes state
park restaurants,
cabins and inns
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now closing state park inns, restaurants, and cabins, along with welcome centers, playgrounds, camper cabins, fire towers, nature centers, forest education centers, and shooting ranges.
Indiana's state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas remain open to the public for walking, running or biking but any visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing. Archery ranges will be open but unmanned.
State park campgrounds remain open but advanced registration is required and no walk-ins are allowed. Anyone who wants to cancel or reschedule campsites held through April 30 should be able to get a refund without fees for cancellations or transfers. That time frame could be extended if necessary as the coronavirus situation evolves.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times