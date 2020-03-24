LAPORTE — The county sheriff's department will continue responding as usual to emergency calls, but is scaling back the response to other needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is asked to only come to the front desk at the department for necessary business and jail-related matters, the department announced Monday.

Non-emergency calls that do not require the physical presence of an officer may be handled by telephone, the department said.

When officers do respond, they will be wearing latex gloves and will be keeping a safe interview distance of at least six feet, preferably outside, police said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

DNR closes state

park restaurants,

cabins and inns

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now closing state park inns, restaurants, and cabins, along with welcome centers, playgrounds, camper cabins, fire towers, nature centers, forest education centers, and shooting ranges.