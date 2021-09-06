HAMMOND — A motorcycle driver was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition after an accident Sunday night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., the Hammond Police Department responded to the intersection of 169th Street and New Hampshire Avenue for an accident, according to Lt. Steven Kellogg.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, Kellogg said, and the vehicle driver was arrested pending charges. Additional information about the condition of the motorcycle driver was not provided.

Investigators are looking into if alcohol was a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

— AnnMarie Hilton, The Times

M'ville cops

seeking help

in hit-and-run

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect and vehicle believed to have been involved in a July 10 hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.