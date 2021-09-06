NWI man dies
in motorcycle
crash on Edens
CHICAGO — A Merrillville man died early Saturday after crashing his motorcycle on the Edens Expressway, Illinois State Police said.
At 7:49 a.m. Saturday, Matthew Fritz, 43, of Merrillville, was driving a 2014 black KTM motorcycle northbound on Interstate 94 near Wilson Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, police said.
A preliminary investigation shows Fritz, after losing control of the motorcycle, traveled left of the road and struck a concrete barrier. He was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.
Fritz suffered life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead on the scene at 8:12 a.m. by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The cause and manner of his death are pending.
The northbound lanes of the Edens were closed for nearly three hours while a traffic crash investigation was conducted, police said.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Man airlifted
after crash
in Hammond
HAMMOND — A motorcycle driver was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition after an accident Sunday night.
At approximately 10:45 p.m., the Hammond Police Department responded to the intersection of 169th Street and New Hampshire Avenue for an accident, according to Lt. Steven Kellogg.
The accident involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, Kellogg said, and the vehicle driver was arrested pending charges. Additional information about the condition of the motorcycle driver was not provided.
Investigators are looking into if alcohol was a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.
— AnnMarie Hilton, The Times
M'ville cops
seeking help
in hit-and-run
MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect and vehicle believed to have been involved in a July 10 hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
According to police, at least four people were seen getting into a maroon or red Buick four-door car that was later involved in a crash in the area of U.S. 30 and Randolph Street, just west of Deep River Waterpark, around 1 a.m. July 10. The car left the area after the incident. The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries, police said.
Merrillville police released a surveillance image of the car and another image of one of the occupants, a man or boy with dark, curly hair wearing a multi-colored striped shirt and blue jeans. None of the car’s occupants have been identified, MPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3531 or aridgway@merrillville.in.gov.
— Andy Viano, The Times