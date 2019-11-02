Father, son get
prison time in
fraud scheme
HAMMOND — A Lowell man and his father were sentenced for a mail fraud scheme to illegally gain money and property from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Sergio Garcia Jr., 30, of Lowell and his father, Sergio Garcia Sr., 50, of Chicago, were sentenced after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to get cash and property, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Sergio Garcia Sr. was sentenced to 70 months in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $471,571.06 in restitution to HUD in addition to $3,862 in restitution to other victims of the scheme.
Garcia Jr. was sentenced to 18 months in prison and one year of supervised release. The judge ordered that he pay $24,819.53 in restitution to HUD and $202.25 to other victims.
Between January 1, 2011 and May 31, 2014, the father and son schemed with other accomplices to to defraud HUD by gaining funds and property using false pretenses, representations and promises, court records said.
The Garcias contacted HUD to buy more than 87 properties in Indiana and Illinois and then trying to sell them the same day. In purchase contracts, the conspirators said they or one of their businesses intended to buy the homes as investors and planned to pay in cash. To show they could pay for the properties, the men sent fraudulent letters by mail to back up their financial claims.
The letters were falsely portrayed as being written by a private venture capital business, claiming the men or their business had a credit line of up to $500,000.00, which was false, court records said.
The Garcias advertised the homes for sale, putting up fake “for sale” signs at the properties after they were under contract to purchase homes from HUD.
When a purchaser could not be found to buy the properties, the conspirators let the HUD purchase contracts to expire, filing false liens on the homes for the amount of the full purchase price. This obstructed the department's ability to sell the homes to other buyers, court records said.
In some circumstances, the Garcias demanded money from potential purchasers to release the false liens on the HUD homes.
“If you attempt to defraud the system and violate public trust, we will find you, we will investigate you, and we will ensure you are held accountable for your illegal actions,” said Grant Mendenhall, FBI special agent in charge in Indianapolis. “Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to others that the FBI and our partners will continue to pursue those who would seek to blatantly commit fraud.”
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police: Woman
shot by man
in Hammond
HAMMOND — Police are investigating after a man shot a woman in a domestic dispute at Sheffield Estates apartments on Friday.
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said police responded about 12:15 p.m. to the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located a 53-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach and leg.
"The victim stated that she was involved in a domestic argument with a male when he fired a weapon at her," Kellogg said.
Kellogg said police believe this to be an isolated incident as the two individuals knew each other.
Police said they have not yet arrested the alleged shooter.
Anyone with information about this should call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Nicole Duncanson at 219-852-2968.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
Missing teen
found safe,
police say
HAMMOND — A 13-year-old girl has been found after a week-long disappearance, police say.
Yanai Bustamante left Eggers Middle School at dismissal Oct. 21 and didn't surface until Thursday.
No additional details have been released by police at this time.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times