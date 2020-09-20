Convention center
expansion gets
go-ahead in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is moving ahead with plans for a $125 million expansion of the downtown convention center, even as business has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The City-County Council endorsed plans for the project, which includes a 300,000-square-foot addition on the site of Pan Am Plaza. A covered walkway would connect it with the convention center on the other side of Capitol Avenue.
City leaders say the expansion is needed to remain competitive with other convention cities.
Construction is expected to begin during 2022, with completion planned in 2024.
Developer Kite Realty Group owns the Pan Am Plaza area and plans to build two hotels with 1,400 rooms on the site in the future. Some hotel owners have questioned adding more rooms with so much economic uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic.
— AP
State to borrow
$300 million for
jobless benefits
INDIANAPOLIS — A flood of unemployment claims related to the coronavirus pandemic has caused Indiana officials to seek as much as $300 million in loans from the federal government.
The borrowing is needed because the state's unemployment fund had about $40 million at the end of August, down from nearly $1 billion before joblessness exploded in March.
The state is seeking $60 million to cover shortfalls for September, plus a projected $120 million each for October and November, said Josh Richardson, chief of staff at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Indiana is among more than 20 states and territories seeking federal loans.
About 162,000 people in Indiana were being paid jobless benefits as of Sept. 5 from the insurance fund, which comes from taxes paid by businesses, according to federal reports. Some 217,000 more Indiana residents sought payments from the federal pandemic unemployment assistance program, which expanded coverage to workers otherwise ineligible for state benefits, as of Aug. 29.
The state has paid out about $5 billion under the state and federal programs since March 1, including more than $1.2 billion in state benefits, Richardson said.
Indiana's unemployment rate, which was 3% before the pandemic, reached 17.5% in April before dropping to 6.4% for August.
The state borrowed about $2 billion from the federal government to pay unemployment claims from the 2007-09 recession, paying off those loans in 2015.
— AP
