Griffith garage
damaged
in fire
GRIFFITH — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a garage fire Saturday, stopping the flames from spreading to a nearby home.
Firefighters responded to fire around 10:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Cline Avenue in Griffith, Griffith Fire Department Chief Roy Schoon said.
Highland Fire Department assisted Griffith firefighters on the scene and the group worked quickly to contain the fire. The flames burned through the exterior into part of the inside of the structure.
There were no injuries and the fire did not spread to the nearby home, Schoon said. — Anna Ortiz, The Times
Sobriety checkpoint
planned in
Hammond
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this week.
The checkpoint will be set up on Friday, however, the time and location is unspecified.
Drivers who are stopped will be asked to provide their driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance to officers. Those with no violations will be released in a reasonable amount of time, police said.
Those with questions are directed to contact the Hammond Police Department's traffic unit at 219-852-2900. — Anna Ortiz, The Times
Indiana state park
closures set for
deer hunts
Seventeen Indiana state park sites will close their gates to visitors for a pair of two-day deer hunts in the coming weeks.
The hunts are scheduled for Nov. 18-19 and Dec. 2-3. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says wildlife biologists evaluate the parks to determine where deer hunts are needed to ensure healthy habitats for native plants and animals.
This year's hunts come after a state appeals court rejected a lawsuit challenging the DNR's authority to allow hunters armed with rifles into state parks.
Deer hunts are planned for Chain O'Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, McCormick's Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River and Whitewater Memorial state parks, along with Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area. — AP