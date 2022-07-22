South Shore to

add trains for

Lollapalooza

Due to anticipated high ridership for Lollapalooza, South Shore train service will be adjusted next weekend.

On Thursday and Friday, an Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, Westbound Train 606 and Train 506 will operate extra routes in the morning. An extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 6 p.m.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:55 p.m.

Alcohol will be prohibited on the trains Thursday and Friday after 7 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday.

— Annie Mattea, The Times

Police seek

help in finding

missing man

GARY — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Brian Somerville.

Somerville was last seen July 12 and reported missing July 15. He is 36 years old and is approximately 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds, according to Gary police.

He has brown eyes and is bald. He may be seen driving a 2013 Buick Verano with the license plate number EM4432.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Somerville may contact Gary Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219–881–1209.

— Annie Mattea, The Times

RV maker to

close 2 plants

in Goshen

GOSHEN — Keystone RV plans to close two of its northern Indiana plants this fall, costing more than 300 workers their jobs.

The company, which makes travel trailers, campers and other vehicles, said in a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it will close two Goshen plants, known as Plant 41 and Plant 705, effective Sept.23.

Keystone RV President and CEO Jeff Runels said up to 334 employees may lose their jobs but “a small number of employees may be retained to support other operations or production facilities.”

In a letter to employees, the company told workers that the plant closures are expected to be permanent.

Goshen Mayor Stutsman said in a statement that city officials are “always concerned when people face job loss in our community."

“We are working with business and industry leaders to better understand what is happening and see what may come in the future," he added.

— Associated Press