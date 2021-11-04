Teen rejects
plea deal in
2 murders
CROWN POINT — A Gary teen facing a maximum of 186 years in prison if convicted in two murder cases and a robbery case rejected the state's plea offer, which called for a sentence of 55 to 75 years, court records show.
Melvin M. Brown, 19, appeared Monday before Senior Judge Michael Bergerson for a status hearing.
Lake County prosecutors elected to bring Brown to trial first on charges he robbed a Domino's Pizza driver Oct. 25, 2019, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.
Bergerson set that trial to begin April 1.
Brown's two murder cases were set for a hearing March 3, records show.
Brown is accused in the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting death of Rico's Pizza delivery driver Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.
He's also charged with murder in the Jan. 12, 2020, shooting death of Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Gary.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Gary middle
school placed
on lockdown
GARY — Bailly STEM Academy was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an unsubstantiated report of a student with a gun, police said.
Gary police did not find any guns after responding about 10:35 a.m. to the school, 4621 Georgia St., to investigate, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The lockdown was lifted about 11:45 a.m., and officers were talking with a student, police said.
The Gary Community School Corp. said there was a brief lockdown at the school, but it was a "false alarm" and "there was no gun on the premises."
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Merrillville
cops report
carjacking
MERRILLVILLE — Police are investigating the second carjacking in Merrillville in less than a week.
At 6:14 p.m. Thursday Merrillville officers were called to an armed carjacking in the 6300 Block of Georgia Street, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.
An unknown suspect ordered a woman at gunpoint to get out of her vehicle. The suspect then got into the woman's vehicle and drove northbound into Gary.
This is the second carjacking Merrillville has had in less than a week, Nuses said.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Detective Degard at 219-769-3531 or email him at ddegard@merrillville.in.gov.
— Anna Otiz, The Times