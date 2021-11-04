school placed

on lockdown

GARY — Bailly STEM Academy was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an unsubstantiated report of a student with a gun, police said.

Gary police did not find any guns after responding about 10:35 a.m. to the school, 4621 Georgia St., to investigate, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The lockdown was lifted about 11:45 a.m., and officers were talking with a student, police said.

The Gary Community School Corp. said there was a brief lockdown at the school, but it was a "false alarm" and "there was no gun on the premises."

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Merrillville

cops report

carjacking

MERRILLVILLE — Police are investigating the second carjacking in Merrillville in less than a week.

At 6:14 p.m. Thursday Merrillville officers were called to an armed carjacking in the 6300 Block of Georgia Street, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.