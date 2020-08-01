The man told police he didn't recognize the person who shot him. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of 15th and Clark, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Violent Crime Unit detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Officials probe

building collapse

that killed teen

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — State workplace safety officials are investigating an accident that killed a 14-year-old boy when a suburban Indianapolis building he was helping his father erect was toppled by high winds.

Edwin Campos-Martinez was helping frame and set roof trusses for a new gas station Monday when winds suddenly gusted and the structure collapsed in Brownsburg, just west of Indianapolis.

The teenager died from head injuries, the Marion County coroner’s office said.