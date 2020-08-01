Valpo Fire offers
class on masks,
other precautions
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Fire Department is offering a free presentation on the use of personal protective equipment to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The presentation will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Greenhouse at Zao Island, 1050 Horse Prairie Ave. in Valparaiso.
The presentation will address who should wear masks, which masks to choose, everyday habits, ways of reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection and general questions, the department said.
Space is limited due to the need to social distance.
Free tickets are required and available at Evenbrite.com.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Cops: Man hurt in
midday shooting
GARY — A 34-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the area of 15th Avenue and Clark Road, police said.
Gary police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus about 11:10 a.m. after the man walked in seeking treatment, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man told police he didn't recognize the person who shot him. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh.
Investigators determined the shooting happened in the area of 15th and Clark, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Violent Crime Unit detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Officials probe
building collapse
that killed teen
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — State workplace safety officials are investigating an accident that killed a 14-year-old boy when a suburban Indianapolis building he was helping his father erect was toppled by high winds.
Edwin Campos-Martinez was helping frame and set roof trusses for a new gas station Monday when winds suddenly gusted and the structure collapsed in Brownsburg, just west of Indianapolis.
The teenager died from head injuries, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
The boy's father, Alex Campos, told The Indianapolis Star, that three other people injured in the structure's collapse are recovering.
“A heavy wind came and hit the building. There was nothing we could do," said Campos, who owns Alex Painting and Carpentry.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting a safety compliance inspection on the site, said Stephanie McFarland, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor, which is also conducting a youth employment inspection.
— AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!