Police search for vehicle after man wounded in Gary shooting
GARY — A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city's Horace Mann neighborhood, police said.
The man was shot in the arm in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Grant Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Witnesses told police a gray vehicle fled the area, he said.
The victim was in stable condition.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
—Sarah Reese, The Times
1 dead, 3 more hurt in crash
GARY — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of West 19th Avenue and Chase Street, police said. A total of four people were sent to the hospital with injuries.
Tuesday afternoon Lake County coroners were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus at 600 Grant Street in Gary and the woman, who was not identified in the report, was declared dead at 1:07 p.m., according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Her age and manner of death is pending, the report said.
One of the injured people may have been revived by medics, police said.
Gary police responded to the crash about 12:35 p.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Michael Jackson at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
—Sarah Reese, the Times
Unidentified man dies after incident in Sauk Village, coroner says
An unidentified man has died following an incident in Sauk Village, Illinois, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The man was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer following the incident. He was pronounced dead just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
At this time, his age is unknown.
The cause and manner of death are pending, the coroner said.
—Mary Freda, The Times