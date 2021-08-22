Motorcyclist dies
after rear-ending
car, police say
GARY — A male was fatally ejected from his motorcycle after rear-ending a vehicle on Interstate 80/94 late Friday.
At 10:08 p.m. Friday the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 at mile marker 11 in Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.
His identity or age has not yet been released, but he was described as a white male who suffered blunt force trauma.
The motorcyclist had struck the back end of a vehicle at the location and the rider was ejected, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.
He was then struck by several vehicles, dying at the scene. Those inside the vehicle that the motorcycle struck were unharmed.
Further details will be released as the coroner's office notifies the deceased's family.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Ex-IU basketball
star Buckner to
lead trustees
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana University basketball star Quinn Buckner is now leading the board that oversees the university system.
IU Board of Trustees members elected Buckner to a two-year term as its chairman this month, making him the first Black person to hold that position in the school's 201-year history, according to the university.
Buckner was the captain of IU's undefeated 1976 NCAA men's basketball championship team and later played 10 seasons in the NBA. Buckner is now a television analyst for the Indiana Pacers and vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment.
He has been an IU board member since 2016 when he was first appointed by then-Gov. Mike Pence. Buckner distanced himself from IU for several years after longtime basketball coach Bob Knight's firing in 2000 but was involved with many university activities before joining the board.
Buckner said he looked forward to working with all on the nine-member board to ensure IU's success.
— AP
The Rev. Jesse
Jackson, wife
hospitalized
for COVID-19
CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.
He is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
"Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both," according to the statement authorized by their son, Jonathan Jackson.
"There are no further updates at this time," the statement said. "We will provide updates as they become available."
— AP