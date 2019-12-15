Massive sinkhole
shuts down
portion of U.S. 12
PORTAGE — A portion of westbound U.S. 12 will be closed for several days due to a massive sinkhole that resulted from a water main break, Indiana Department of Transportation officials said Saturday.
There is "significant road damage" on the stretch located between Ind. 149 and Ind. 249. Water company workers are temporarily fixing the area ahead of a more permanent fix early next week, INDOT said.
Eastbound U.S. 12 is not affected. INDOT officials also warned drivers not to travel around the barricades.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Ivy Tech giving
campus building
to Muncie district
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College is giving a campus building that it no longer needs to the Muncie school district.
Ivy Tech officials say that's the best use for the building in an industrial area of Muncie's south side. The college has moved its administrative offices, science labs and some mechanical trades training programs from the building as it has undertaken $43 million in construction on other Muncie facilities in recent years.
Muncie School Board President Jim Williams said the district will move its career center and administrative offices into the building. The district's current career center is in a former junior high school built in the 1960s and needing nearly $6 million in repairs, The (Muncie) Star Press reported.
The career center will gain space at the new site and its students will have better access to Ivy Tech for dual credit programs and workforce certificates, Williams said.
Ivy Tech is opening a new building next door that will include training for welding, automotive, HVAC, machine tooling and robotics.
— AP
$1M boost for
Indiana theater
renovation
GOSHEN, Ind. — Work toward restoring the luster of an early 1900s theater in northern Indiana is getting an unexpected $1 million boost.
Leaders of the Goshen Theater Board said a family that's remaining anonymous recently pledged $500,000 to its renovation project and it is being matched by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. That's allowing the group to broaden the $4.2 million in work now going on at the theater in downtown Goshen.
The donors want to inspire new life in the theater's interior, so the money will go toward new seats, carpeting and paint and ceiling plaster repairs, theater board President Everett Thomas said.
— AP