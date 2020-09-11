× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — Police found a deceased man who was described as a well-known member of the East Chicago community. He had been known to be living in the city homeless for more than a year, police said.

Jesus Mendez Suarez, 59, died Thursday morning and the Lake County coroner’s office is searching for his family members.

At 6:45 a.m. Thursday police were called to do a welfare check on a report of a man lying in a parking lot at 2100 E. Columbus Drive, said police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Police found Suarez dead lying face-down on the east side of a building. Police were able to identify him from past contact they've had with him.

Rivera said Suarez had been sleeping by the building for more than a year, repeatedly refusing assistance or services to find shelter.

Rivera said Suarez’s cause of death is unknown but early investigations by police have found no foul play suspected.