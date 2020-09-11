Well-known EC
EAST CHICAGO — Police found a deceased man who was described as a well-known member of the East Chicago community. He had been known to be living in the city homeless for more than a year, police said.
Jesus Mendez Suarez, 59, died Thursday morning and the Lake County coroner’s office is searching for his family members.
At 6:45 a.m. Thursday police were called to do a welfare check on a report of a man lying in a parking lot at 2100 E. Columbus Drive, said police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
Police found Suarez dead lying face-down on the east side of a building. Police were able to identify him from past contact they've had with him.
Rivera said Suarez had been sleeping by the building for more than a year, repeatedly refusing assistance or services to find shelter.
Rivera said Suarez’s cause of death is unknown but early investigations by police have found no foul play suspected.
Suarez was taken to the Lake County coroner’s office, where he remains at this time. Anyone who is related to Suarez or knows his family’s whereabouts should contact the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 100 additional coronavirus testing sites are planned across Indiana by the end of this month, state officials announced Wednesday.
The state has awarded $30 million over the next two years from federal coronavirus funding to 76 county health departments for the new testing sites, said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner. About three dozen sites will be open by the end of this week, with a total of 95 scheduled to be in operation by Oct. 1.
Box said the new sites are meant to provide testing in addition to the 39 testing locations operated by OptumServe under a state contract awarded in May.
— AP
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are preparing to partially move some of their 2021 legislative session activity out of the Statehouse over coronavirus concerns.
A joint House-Senate committee on Wednesday endorsed a plan aimed at allowing the 100-member House to hold its floor sessions and committee meetings in the auditorium and conference rooms of a state office building next to the Statehouse.
The state Senate is planning to keep meeting in its Statehouse chamber but will convert its public gallery into seating for senators in order to allow sufficient distancing when the legislative session starts in January.
— AP
