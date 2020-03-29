Firefighters: 2
crashes send
3 to hospital
WINFIELD — Three people were sent to a local hospital following two crashes in Winfield, firefighters said.
Around 2 p.m. Saturday firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of 109th Avenue, according to the the Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department. One person was taken to an area hospital for injuries, firefighters said.
There was an additional crash nearby that Crown Point Fire Rescue responded to around 1:30 p.m. at 109th and Colorado Street, in which two people were sent to a hospital for medical care, firefighters said.
All three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, firefighters said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Cops: Drunken
driver locked
self out of car
after crashing
GARY — A Chicago man faces OWI charges and violation of stay-at-home orders after driving drunk late Friday on the Borman Expressway, Indiana State Police said.
Police first received calls about an "erratic" driver weaving across eastbound I-80/94 from Cline Avenue around 8 p.m.
The vehicle was reported to have struck the concrete median and then traveled to the Grant Street exit ramp.
Police located the vehicle and the driver outside of it. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Clinton Triplett, was standing outside of it because he had locked himself out, police said.
Triplett failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said.
A warrant was requested to test his blood, police said.
Triplett was charged with Class A and C misdemeanors of OWI and a Class B misdemeanor of violating no travel orders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.
— Times Staff
Murder charges
filed in shooting
HAMMOND — A 23-year-old Chicago man accused of shooting a Hammond man multiple times in the stomach was arrested on a warrant in Griffith, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Alize M. Hicks was served an arrest warrant by the Hammond SWAT Team at the Park West Apartments on Friday. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery and is being held at the Lake County Jail, Kellogg said.
Hicks is accused of shooting a 24-year-old Hammond man in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue after getting into an argument about a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The 24-year-old, who said he knew Hicks, said Hicks pulled out a gun and fired at him multiple times, striking him in the stomach.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
— Times Staff
