Police first received calls about an "erratic" driver weaving across eastbound I-80/94 from Cline Avenue around 8 p.m.

The vehicle was reported to have struck the concrete median and then traveled to the Grant Street exit ramp.

Police located the vehicle and the driver outside of it. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Clinton Triplett, was standing outside of it because he had locked himself out, police said.

Triplett failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said.

A warrant was requested to test his blood, police said.

Triplett was charged with Class A and C misdemeanors of OWI and a Class B misdemeanor of violating no travel orders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

— Times Staff

Murder charges

filed in shooting

HAMMOND — A 23-year-old Chicago man accused of shooting a Hammond man multiple times in the stomach was arrested on a warrant in Griffith, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.