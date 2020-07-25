Cops: Stabbing
hospitalizes 1
HAMMOND — A 21-year-old Chicago woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck, officials said.
Hammond police responded about 9:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Conkey Street for a report of a stabbing, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
There, they found a 41-year-old Chicago man who was suffering a stab wound to his neck, Kellogg said.
He was later transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Kellogg said.
Officers took the woman into custody. She was being held in the Lake County Jail Friday, though it wasn't immediately clear whether she had been formally charged, Kellogg said.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Police: Man broke
into home, stole
debit card
MERRILLVILLE — A man illegally entered a person's home and stole several items at gunpoint, including the resident's debit card, police said.
Merrillville police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect in that incident, which occurred July 16 in the Turkey Creek subdivision, police said.
Photos provided by police show he is a black male, with short black hair and dark eyes.
The suspect later withdrew more than $1,000 from an ATM near the intersection of Ridge Road and Pierce Street, in Gary, police said. He was last seen at that location.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Suspect at large
after stabbing
near gas station
GARY — A man was transported to a local hospital after another person attacked him with a knife early Friday, police said.
Police had not made an arrest as of Friday afternoon but identified the suspect as a 48-year-old man from Gary.
Officers responded about 5 a.m. to the 2000 block of Grant Street for a report of a stabbing, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Police spoke with a man who told them he was sitting outside near a gas station when the suspect, who was angry with him, approached, Westerfield said.
He told police the suspect then slashed him across his left arm with a knife, Westerfield said.
The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Missing Valpo
teen found safe
PORTER COUNTY — A Region teen who was reported missing earlier Friday has been found, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said.
Madalyn Lett, 16, had been announced missing from her Valparaiso home, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
She had been located by about 1 p.m., McFalls said.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
