Photos provided by police show he is a black male, with short black hair and dark eyes.

The suspect later withdrew more than $1,000 from an ATM near the intersection of Ridge Road and Pierce Street, in Gary, police said. He was last seen at that location.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Suspect at large

after stabbing

near gas station

GARY — A man was transported to a local hospital after another person attacked him with a knife early Friday, police said.

Police had not made an arrest as of Friday afternoon but identified the suspect as a 48-year-old man from Gary.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. to the 2000 block of Grant Street for a report of a stabbing, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police spoke with a man who told them he was sitting outside near a gas station when the suspect, who was angry with him, approached, Westerfield said.

He told police the suspect then slashed him across his left arm with a knife, Westerfield said.