GARY — A 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound in his leg.
At 1:07 p.m. Wednesday officers were called for a report of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Washington Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Police found a 27-year-old man from Gary suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in the area. He was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance and his injury was not life-threatening.
When police asked him how he was injured, the man gave conflicting information whether the shooting was accidental or if he was shot on purpose, Westerfield said. The victim also told police he did not wish to pursue charges.
The shooting remains under investigation by Gary police.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
CHICAGO — Even though this week's weather has felt more like early fall than early November, Christmas is coming — and so is non-stop holiday music.
Chicago radio station WLIT-FM (93.9) announced Thursday it is flipping the switch on an annual tradition Friday when it transitions to Christmas tunes 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Friday afternoon.
The news came in a Thursday tweet from the station's program director and afternoon host, Mick Lee: "UPDATE: the Christmas music starts tomorrow at 4 pm!!!"
In another tweet, the station noted this is the 20th year it has gone to non-stop Christmas music during the holiday season.
The format switch has traditionally been a ratings bonanza for the station.
Robert Feder, media columnist for the suburban Daily Herald, reported last year that Lite FM jumped from fifth to first in the December ratings, and more than doubled its share of the audience from 4.7% to 9.5%.
— Mike Clark, The Times
CHESTERTON — A semitrailer rollover caused a lengthy traffic backup while crews worked to clean up the interstate Thursday evening, police said.
Indiana State Police were called to the wreck at 3:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 by the Chesterton exit for Ind. 49, said Cpl. Eric Rot.
The rollover cleanup caused a long period of traffic delays in the area, Rot said. Thousands of pounds of cargo had to be removed before the vehicle could be cleared from the scene.
It was reportedly a single-vehicle crash with no injuries.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
