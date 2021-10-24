Officials: Remains
were of missing
airline executive
DARIEN, Ill. — An autopsy has confirmed that human remains found at a suburban Chicago nature preserve are of a United Airlines executive reported missing more than a year ago, officials said Sunday.
Investigators used dental records to confirm the identity of 50-year-old Jacob Cefolia of Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County coroner.
Contractors found the remains Friday afternoon in an area of heavy brush and vegetation at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien.
DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said investigators found no signs of foul play, although the cause was death wasn’t immediately determined.
Cefolia, who was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for Chicago-based United, was reported missing in August 2020. His vehicle was found parked at the forest preserve but he wasn’t found despite what officials called an extensive search at the time.
“The human remains were located in a very thick covered brush area, extremely, so you can be 10 feet away and not see it,” Pederson said.
— AP
Twitter suspends
account of Ind.
congressman
FORT WAYNE — Twitter suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender Biden administration official over a violation of the social media company’s rules.
Twitter's action Saturday came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. Levine is also the nation’s assistant secretary of health.
Banks had responded to the U.S. surgeon general congratulating Levine on her promotion in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by writing: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”
The post was removed with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people. Banks’ official Twitter account remained online Sunday but he wasn’t allowed to add new posts. His personal account with fewer followers remained active.
Banks, whose district covers Fort Wayne and surrounding northeastern Indiana, has frequently drawn attention with right-wing social media comments. He stood by his post about Levine.
“My tweet was a statement of fact,” Banks said in a statement. “Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t be able to cancel me. If they silence me, they will silence you. We can’t allow Big Tech to prevent us from telling the truth.”
— AP