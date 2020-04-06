Man found dead after
fire engulfs RV parked
in home's driveway
MERRILLVILLE — One man died in a fire late Saturday that gutted an RV and damaged a home in the 5400 block of Georgia Street, officials said.
Jason Morris, 37, of Merrillville, was found dead inside the RV parked in the driveway after fighters doused the flames, according to fire officials and the Lake County coroner's office.
Merrillville firefighters responded to the scene at 11:40 p.m. and found the RV engulfed. The fire also spread to the home's eaves, Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.
The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, he said.
Morris' cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.
No foul play is suspected and the fire remains under investigation, Yerga said.
Crown Point, Gary and Lake Ridge firefighters assisted at the scene.
-- Sarah Reese, The Times
Person of interest arrested
in woman's shooting
death, police say
MERRILLVILLE — Police took a person of interest into custody late Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman, officials said.
The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead about noon Saturday after police responded to a home in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.
The person of interest was taken into custody about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Merrillville police, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rice said.
Police think the shooting was an isolated case that stemmed from a domestic dispute, he said.
-- Sarah Reese, The Times
Indianapolis contemporary
arts nonprofit folds amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis nonprofit dedicated to boosting contemporary arts has folded after nearly two decades, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the final straw for the group.
Indianapolis Contemporary announced Thursday that it was calling it quits after an internal review “determined it was not economically feasible to continue operations," the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
The nonprofit had weathered numerous challenges since its founding in 2001, but the COVID-19 pandemic was the final straw, said Board President Casey Cronin. He said the pandemic was “certain to exacerbate economic hardships and reduce exhibition opportunities."
-- Associated Press
