Monument Circle
receiving $8
million upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis' centerpiece Monument Circle is getting an upgrade including a nightly patriotic light-and-sound display.
An $8 million grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc. will go toward enhanced lighting and projection capabilities, a state-of-the-art sound system and flexible staging at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.
The circle will light up in red, white and blue for about five minutes every night. The display will be accompanied by patriotic music, video projections and messages from war veterans.
Jacqueline Eckhardt of Downtown Indy Inc. says organizers will program displays specific to big events in downtown Indianapolis.
Her group says work on the upgrade should be finished by Veterans Day 2019.
The project is among $50 million in funding for arts and culture across Indianapolis announced by the Lilly Endowment last week. — AP
Indiana getting
$40M to improve
2 sections of I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young says Indiana will receive two federal grants totaling $40 million to increase the capacity of sections of Interstate 65 in south central and north central Indiana.
Young says the two $20 million grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation will upgrade 4 miles of I-65 southwest of Columbus and 6 miles north of Lebanon.
The money will pay for reconstructing existing lanes, adding additional travel lanes in both directions and appropriate shoulders, and improving bridges and ramps. — AP
VFW post to stay
open after flood
of donations
FRANKFORT, Ill. — The commander of a Chicago-area VFW post that was at risk of closing says the post will remain open next year thanks to a flood of donations.
The Daily Southtown reports Commander Stan Tylinski worried Frankfort VFW Post 1493 would have to close after he took over the post and discovered a pile of unpaid bills and taxes.
Since the post's problems became public last month Tylinski says his phone hasn't stopped ringing and "donations have skyrocketed."
The post surpassed an online fundraising goal of $25,000 and has received checks from across the U.S. and help from area VFWs.
Tylinski says, "We will be here next year."
He's working with a committee of local leaders to ensure the VFW's long-term viability. A Jan. 16 fundraiser also is planned. — AP