1 of 2 Ind.
judges shot
in May set
for return to bench
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana judge who was shot this spring following a fight in Indianapolis is set to return to the bench.
Clark County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Jacobs is expected back at work Monday in the county just north of Louisville, Kentucky.
His return to judicial duties will come nearly three months after he and fellow Clark County Judge Drew Adams were shot outside a fast-food restaurant during a fight with two men. The judges were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.
The News and Tribune reported that Adams, who faces battery charges for his role in the fight, has been suspended from the bench with pay until further notice.
— AP
----
Boy credited
with saving 13
from Chicago house fire
CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy is being credited with saving 13 people from a Chicago house fire.
Residents say Jayden Espinosa awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.
Seven adults and six children who lived in the 2½-story brick home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood were left homeless. No injuries were reported.
Nicole Peeples says that without the boy's warning, "I don't think we would have survived."
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Residents say the home was destroyed.
— AP
---
Steel going up
for IU's new
carillon tower
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Construction crews have started erecting the steel skeleton of what will become Indiana University's new, nearly 130-foot tall bell tower.
The new tower is going up within the arboretum area of the Bloomington campus near the Herman B Wells Library. It is part of a $7 million project that involved tearing down the concrete tower that housed the Metz Carillon and its 61 bells since 1970.
IU assistant vice president Adam Thies told The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that those bells have been refurbished and four new ones built by a foundry in the Netherlands. They are being sent by ship back to the U.S.
The steel beams now going up will form six piers that will be covered in limestone. Officials expect construction will be completed in December.
— AP
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge who was shot this spring following a fight in downtown Indianapolis is set to return to the bench.
Clark County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Jacobs is expected back at work Monday in the county just north of Louisville, Kentucky.
His return to judicial duties will come nearly three months after he and fellow Clark County Judge Drew Adams were shot outside a fast-food restaurant during a fight with two men. The judges were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.
Adams and those two men are charged in the altercation.
The News and Tribune reports that Adams, who faces battery charges for his role in the fight, has been suspended from the bench with pay until further notice.