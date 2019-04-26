SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame is getting $42.4 million to help accelerate regional innovation as well as workforce and economic development in northern Indiana.
The grant announced Friday is from the Lilly Endowment Inc. to form the Labs for Industry Futures and Transformation Network, known as the LIFT Network.
The 5-year grant will bring together Notre Dame, the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and other key regional stakeholders. Aims include helping to further advance the region as a leader in next-generation manufacturing, entrepreneurship, applied analytics and technology.
The grant is expected to help leverage additional LIFT Network funding. Regional leaders envision a total combined investment reaching nearly $170 million.
The LIFT Network is the sixth Indiana regional community and economic development initiative that the Lilly Endowment has supported since 2007. — AP
---------------------------------------
Indiana man sentenced
to 100 years
for molesting children
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to molesting children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.
Michael Begin Jr. of Jeffersonville was given his punishment Friday in a Clark County courtroom after the 19-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to 20 counts of child molestation.
Begin read an apology in court before family members of several victims made statements.
Authorities say he molested the children between the ages of 3 and 8 while working at the Clark County Family YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.
He was originally charged in 2017 with two molestation counts, and more charges were added later as additional victims came forward. He was a high school senior at the time. — AP