Victim in fatal

shooting is

identified

GARY — A man shot to death at a Glen Park tire shop Monday has been identified.

Said Saad, 47, was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at Happy Way Tire Shop, according to Lake County County Coroner David Pastrick's office.

A passerby reported seeing a man firing a gun into the East Ridge Road tire shop before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan about 5 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, Saad, a resident of East Chicago, was already dead, according to police.

A second man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Detective Sgt. Daryl Gordon or Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

— Joseph Hosey, The Times

Portage police

seeking info

on store theft

PORTAGE — Police have released a couple surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identity a woman in the wake of a recent theft.

The theft occurred at South Shore Liquors at 6546 U.S. 6, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is encouraged to contact Portage police detective Dave Czilli at 219-764-5708 or message the department through Facebook.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

S'ville cops

seeking info

in auto theft

SCHERERVILLE — Police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify two people sought as part of a theft investigation.

"Both are wanted for questioning in an auto theft investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of either of the two people is encouraged to contact Schererville police Detective Matt Djukic at 219-322-5000 or at mdjukic@schererville.org.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times