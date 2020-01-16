Councilman's kidnapping case continued
CROWN POINT — Gary Councilman Ron Brewer made a brief court appearance Wednesday on charges alleging he kidnapped, confined and intimidated a teenager he believed was involved in the September theft of his red 2007 Lexus.
Brewer appeared alongside his defense attorney, Scott King, who has previously said he doesn't see a basis for the most serious charges against the councilman because of a citizen's arrest law.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez set Brewer's next hearing for Feb. 26.
Charges filed Nov. 7 allege Brewer tracked his stolen Lexus to an East Chicago gas station, fired a gun at several teens in the Lexus, and took a 14-year-old boy against his will to Gary at gunpoint instead of allowing police to handle the situation, records show.
—Sarah Reese, The Times
Search underway for suspects who shot 2 men
MICHIGAN CITY — Following an early morning shooting that wounded two men, authorities are in active investigation mode to find suspects, police said.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday patrol officers were called to a gunshots fired report in the 100 block of Dewolfe Street in Michigan City, said Michigan City police Cpl. Cisco Rodriguez.
Soon after the call, officers were told two people suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Both victims were described as men in their early 20’s, who are in stable condition and are still being treated for their wounds, Rodriguez said.
Authorities found evidence in the 100 block of Dewolfe Street and are in active investigation of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Royce Williams at 219-874-3221, Ext: 1043, or call the Michigan City Police Department crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Gunmen rob 5 Chicago city workers
CHICAGO — Five employees with the Chicago Department of Transportation were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning while they were setting up a construction zone in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Two gunmen approached the workers in an alley about 8:15 a.m. and demanded their personal property, police said. After grabbing property from each of the workers, the gunmen fled on foot, police said. No one was injured.
No arrests have been made.
—AP