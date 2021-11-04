Lawson was videotaped hitting the 17-year-old male student in 2019 outside Shortridge High School. The video was posted on social media.

Lawson had claimed he was defending himself, but prosecutors said he struck the student "without a legitimate concern for self-defense."

Officials said at the time that the student was not taken into custody and no charges were filed against him.

The 17-year-old had been involved in the fight in the school and was being escorted off the school's property when the altercation between him, Lawson and the student's aunt occurred, the newspaper reported.

— Associated Press

Man arrested in

slaying of pregnant

woman found in lake

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman whose body was found this summer in Lake Michigan.

It was not clear Friday if the man has been been arraigned.