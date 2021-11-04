Man dies after
I-94 ramp crash
HIGHLAND — A crash victim died following a rollover crash involving a truck in Highland earlier this week.
Ernest Brien III, 50, died at the scene of the wreck Monday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Brien, of Terre Haute, was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Police responded to the crash at 6:45 a.m. Monday on the northbound ramp of Indianapolis Boulevard to eastbound Interstate 94, Indiana State Police said.
Agencies who responded include Highland Fire Department, Indiana State Police and the Lake County Coroner's Office.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Jury convicts
Indy cop who
struck student
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has found an Indianapolis police officer guilty of official misconduct and perjury in connection with an incident in which a student was punched after officers broke up a fight inside a high school.
The Marion County prosecutor's office said Officer Robert Lawson was convicted Wednesday, The Indianapolis Star reported Friday.
Lawson was videotaped hitting the 17-year-old male student in 2019 outside Shortridge High School. The video was posted on social media.
Lawson had claimed he was defending himself, but prosecutors said he struck the student "without a legitimate concern for self-defense."
Officials said at the time that the student was not taken into custody and no charges were filed against him.
The 17-year-old had been involved in the fight in the school and was being escorted off the school's property when the altercation between him, Lawson and the student's aunt occurred, the newspaper reported.
— Associated Press
Man arrested in
slaying of pregnant
woman found in lake
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman whose body was found this summer in Lake Michigan.
It was not clear Friday if the man has been been arraigned.
Yarianna Wheeler's body was recovered Aug. 15 after an angler saw it floating in the water three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor. Her body was identified later that month.
Wheeler was about six months pregnant. An autopsy showed she had been stabbed.
Detectives determined the man who was arrested had met with Wheeler near a beach and that it appears they were in some sort of relationship, authorities said.
— Associated Press