Driver topples
Hobart utility pole,
causes power outage
HOBART — Some Hobart residents lost electricity Sunday evening when a man drove off the road and slammed into a utility pole, shearing it in half and bringing power lines crashing to the ground.
The wreck occurred as the man was driving his Mustang GT on the 2200 block of High Street, according to the Hobart Fire Department.
The driver hit the pole before coming to a stop on the side of the road, the department said. He was not injured in the crash.
Five customers lost power as a result of the crash, according to NIPSCO spokesperson Karen McLean. Crews have been dispatched to the scene, where they will have to replace the pole before power can be restored, she said.
McLean could not say when the work would be finished, but added crews were “working as quickly as possible” to restore power.
— Will Racke, The Times
----
2 jet skis
collide in
Cedar Lake
CEDAR LAKE — Two jet skis collided Sunday afternoon in Cedar Lake, police say.
One person involved in the incident was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, Cedar Lake Police Chief Dave Coulson said.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was "patrolling the lake as they do on the weekends" when it responded to the incident, Coulson said.
DNR is handling the investigation, he added.
— Mary Freda, The Times
---
Valpo police
seek help in
locating man
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person with dementia who was last seen Sunday afternoon.
Jere Kunkle was discovered missing from his residence at 5:30 p.m., according to the Valparaiso Police Department.
His vehicle, a dark gray Chevrolet Impala with a Valparaiso University specialty license plate number CR1694, was also missing.
Kunkle suffers from dementia and exhibits “Alzheimer’s tendencies,” police said. He is known to frequent the Valparaiso Walmart and the areas surrounding Valparaiso University.
Police say Kunkle may be wearing a turquoise plaid shirt, navy colored pants and bright blue Adidas shoes. Anyone who sees Kunkle or his car is asked to call the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135 immediately.
— Will Racke, The Times