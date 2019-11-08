Cops: Man's truck
gets stuck in path
of moving train
GARY — A man tried to drive over a closed railroad crossing when his truck got struck in the path of a train barreling toward him, police said.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday a man drove around the permanent guardrail and signs at the Norfolk & Southern Railroad crossing at 4147 Kentucky St. in Gary, telling police he thought he could make it across the closed crossing, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
His truck got stuck on the tracks and he saw the train racing toward him. The man got out of the truck and watched the train crash into his vehicle in front of him.
The train dragged the truck to the Georgia Street crossing. No one was injured in the crash, police said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Pastor resigns
after admitting to
abusing relative
CHICAGO — The pastor of a Chicago church has resigned after revealing he sexually abused an underage female relative when he was a teenager.
The Chicago Tribune reports The Rev. Charles W. Lyons left his post at Armitage Baptist Church after 45 years leading the congregation. The 68-year-old Lyons told the Tribune church leaders learned of his transgression two years ago. He said his conduct was not an automatically "disqualifying" offense. Lyons says he resigned in July.
In a statement posted to its website Wednesday, the church said Lyons' resignation was largely spurred by "unresolved concerns regarding his leadership over the years and the ramifications of sexual abuse committed years before he became a pastor."
An Armitage Baptist minister, Leandro Gomez, says church leaders contacted the victim, consulted with legal experts and conducted interviews to ensure no congregants were abused by Lyons.
— AP
Planned teachers
rally prompts
school closures
INDIANAPOLIS — School days are being called off for tens of thousands of Indiana students as their teachers make plans for attending a union-organized Statehouse rally.
Some school district officials say so many teachers are taking personal time off for the Nov. 19 rally that they wouldn't be able to find enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms. But they also say they support the push by teachers for a bigger boost in school funding.
In Northwest Indiana, the School City of East Chicago and the School City of Hammond and Lake Ridge Schools will participate in E-Learning days on Nov. 19. Michigan City Area Schools will close altogether and make up the missed school day on Presidents Day, Feb. 17.
— AP and Times Staff