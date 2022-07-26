Woman killed

in cycle crash

in identified

LANSING — Authorities have identified the 24-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle crash in Lansing on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office the victim was Cheyenne Lucille Kaylee Selkirk, of Chicago.

Lansing Police responded to reports of a crash at Torrence Avenue and 177th Street at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Al Phillips said. Selkirk was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

— Molly DeVore, The Times

Cops: Man

hospitalized

after shooting

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — A 41-year-old man was shot in Lakes of the Four Seasons Friday night, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Highland Court at about 10:50 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, Martinez wrote in an email to the Times.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the incident.

— Molly DeVore, The Times

Police: Man

arrested on

gun charge

A fugitive wanted for possession of a firearm by a violent felon was captured by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Lanell Torrenc Bell was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff's Department Warrant Division.

There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to a news release from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Bell is now being held in custody at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives in Lake County should call 219-755-3057 or the Report A Crime Hot Line at (800) 750-2746.

— Joseph Pete, The Times