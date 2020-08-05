A 24-year-old LaPorte woman told police about she was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt about 11:30 a.m. Saturday east on U.S. 30 when a 41-year-old woman drove a Subaru into her path after failing to yield at a stop sign on County Road 750 West, a crash report showed.

The driver of the Cobalt was unable to avoid the Subaru and struck the vehicle's driver's side door, the report showed.

Both drivers were trapped inside their respective vehicles and were later transported to a hospital with injuries, the report showed.

Two passengers in the Cobalt, a 23-year-old Lowell man, and a 9-month-old from LaPorte, suffered injuries in the crash – the man to his lower arm, and the infant to his entire body, the report showed.

Body of drowning

victim found

MICHIANA, Mich. — The body of a man presumed drowned in Lake Michigan was recovered Tuesday.

Wade Ameiss, 24, of Villa Ridge, Missouri, was last seen June 30 at the municipal beach in New Buffalo.