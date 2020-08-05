Former Indiana
governor buried
at Notre Dame
Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan was buried Tuesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
The state's most recent Democratic chief executive, and the former three-term mayor of South Bend, was laid to rest at his alma mater following a private ceremony attended by family.
In a statement, the Kernan family said it wanted to thank "the thousands of people nationwide who have shared their love, their memories of Joe, and their kindness during this heartbreaking time."
The family asked that memorial contributions be made to the Veterans Fund at Notre Dame through giving.nd.edu.
Kernan, 74, died Aug. 29 at a South Bend health care facility. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago and had lost the ability to speak.
— Dan Carden, The Times
Officials: Infant,
3 more injured in
crash near Valpo
UNION TWP. — Four people, including an infant, were injured in a crash Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 750 West, near Valparaiso, officials said.
A 24-year-old LaPorte woman told police about she was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt about 11:30 a.m. Saturday east on U.S. 30 when a 41-year-old woman drove a Subaru into her path after failing to yield at a stop sign on County Road 750 West, a crash report showed.
The driver of the Cobalt was unable to avoid the Subaru and struck the vehicle's driver's side door, the report showed.
Both drivers were trapped inside their respective vehicles and were later transported to a hospital with injuries, the report showed.
Two passengers in the Cobalt, a 23-year-old Lowell man, and a 9-month-old from LaPorte, suffered injuries in the crash – the man to his lower arm, and the infant to his entire body, the report showed.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Body of drowning
victim found
MICHIANA, Mich. — The body of a man presumed drowned in Lake Michigan was recovered Tuesday.
Wade Ameiss, 24, of Villa Ridge, Missouri, was last seen June 30 at the municipal beach in New Buffalo.
His body washed up a few miles to the west at the beach in the Village of Michiana on the Michigan side of the state line with Indiana.
New Buffalo Police Chief Rich Killips said the victim was a contractor who went to see Lake Michigan after finishing his work for the day.
He said the fully clothed man was wading in shallow water, but was grabbed by a rip current after venturing out to retrieve the hat that had blown off his head, he said.
— Stan Maddux, The Times
