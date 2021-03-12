Workers charged in
theft from nonprofit
CHICAGO — Two workers are accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from a Chicago nonprofit that provides help for people with HIV, leaving it on the brink of closure after more than three decades, prosecutors said.
Andrea Peoples, 42, of Burr Ridge, was charged with felony theft of more than $100,000, while her co-defendant and close friend Tijana Timatyos, 54, of Hillside, was charged with theft of over $10,000.
A Cook County judge on Thursday ordered Peoples to be held on $50,000 bond, and granted Timatyos a personal recognizance bond, releasing her so she could attend physical therapy but under a curfew, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Prosecutors said the thefts from Chicago House enabled the women to finance a lavish lifestyle that included Peoples making significant purchases at “high-end” retailers, including Neiman Marcus and Louis Vuitton.
Peoples, who had been the nonprofit's chief financial officer, used “various methods to steal” a total of $350,142.45, while Timatyos’ thefts totaled $48,588.47, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Kiefer said in court.
When it discovered the funds were missing, Chicago House was “three days away from shuttering” because it was unable to complete payroll, pay rent or provide services, Kiefer said.
— AP
Police: Man shot,
killed 2 in Evanston
EVANSTON — A gunman shot and killed two men and wounded a third Friday on the porch of a house in suburban Chicago, authorities said.
Police officers in Evanston responded to reports of shots fired and found three wounded men at the scene. The victims were taken to Evanston Hospital, where two men were pronounced dead from their injuries. A third man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
“We believe it may be a targeted incident," said Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook. "We can’t talk on that right now, but we have investigators here trying to solve this crime."
— AP
Food truck owner
admits gun sales
CHICAGO — The owner of a Chicago food truck admitted Friday he illegally sold guns from his mobile eatery along with sandwiches piled high with salami, roast beef and turkey.
Terry Ferguson, 56, of Willowbrook, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to narcotics and gun-trafficking charges that included the 2015 sale of two dozen guns from the back of his truck known as “Chicago’s finest Deli on Wheels.”
The gun transaction was captured on video by an undercover agent for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The guns, including 10 rifles, four shotguns and an array of pistols, were allegedly stolen by a Ferguson associate from a Chicago home.
Ferguson can be seen in the video arriving in his pickup truck at a residence and giving the key to the deli truck to an associate, who later handed Ferguson a bag of cash from the undercover agent who was posing as the buyer, according to court records.
The narcotics charges brought in 2019 allege Ferguson was captured on video arranging multiple sales of mostly small amounts of cocaine with an undercover agent between 2016 and 2018.
— AP