Gary man, 18, killed
in Glen Park shooting
GARY — An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the city's Glen Park section, officials said.
Nathan Love, of Gary, died from multiple gunshot wounds at the crime scene in the 3600 block of Monroe Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The death was ruled a homicide.
Gary police were dispatched to the area about 12:30 p.m. for a gunshot victim, records show. Coroner's investigators were called to the scene about 12:50 p.m.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Indiana St. adds deaf
education program
TERRE HAUTE — Starting January 2020, Indiana State University will offer a new teacher licensure program to train educators to work with students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The Indiana State Board of Education approved the Deaf/Hard of Hearing program on Wednesday, the Tribune-Star reported, and will be offered through the university's Blumberg Center, part of the Bayh College of Education.
According to the Council for Education of the Deaf, there is a national crisis in deaf education due to a significant shortage of qualified teachers.
"The shortage of teachers available to meet the needs of the deaf/hard of hearing is critical," said Carol Wetherell, director of the Blumberg Center. "We're anxious to get more people on board."
The program will be a seven-course program to be completed over the course of two years. It will be offered through distance education, with some face-to-face instruction.
— AP
Company planning
more solar farms
PERU — A company that provides electricity to dozens of Indiana communities has been working to add at least 17 solar farms to its system, officials said.
The Indiana Municipal Power Agency said it now has 21 solar farms generating electricity around the state and is building more at it aims to have half of its power coming from renewable sources by 2030.
One farm being planned by the company near the northern Indiana city of Peru would cost $19 million and have about 40,000 solar modules on a 73-acre site, according to The Kokomo Tribune. That farm could be completed in 2021.
Vice president Jack Alvey said the power agency wants to build a solar park in each of its some 60 Indiana communities where it provides electricity to municipal utilities. It has nine parks under construction in cities such as Anderson, Crawfordsville and Richmond, and eight in the planning phase.
— AP