CROWN POINT — The updated booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Lake County Health Department and many retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals throughout Northwest Indiana.

The bivalent booster is recommended for every person age 12 and up who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for at least two months, or last received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot more than two months ago.

The new booster adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition to reduce the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants and help restore protection that may have decreased since previous injections.

No-cost walk-in vaccine service is available at the Lake County Health Department, 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point. Other vaccine providers may accept or require appointments to get the booster shot.

A statewide list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

At this time, there are no changes to the COVID-19 vaccine schedules for children between six months and 11 years old.

— Dan Carden, The Times

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges against a man accused of molesting a girl from late 2018 to 2021 at a residence in Lake Station.

Kevin Best, 53, of Lake Station, had been scheduled to appear Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court on four felony counts of child molesting.

His hearing was canceled after Judge Natalie Bokota granted the state's request to dismiss the case without prejudice, which means charges could be refiled at a later date.

In a motion to dismiss the case, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe wrote depositions were taken and the state would not have been able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Best was represented by attorney Michael Woods.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted its monthly mugshot roundup Thursday of 15 people arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated during August.

The figure is a reduction two months running, the department said.

The sheriff's department reported 17 OWI arrests for July and 21 for June.

The monthly mug report was started earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, police said.

The June total of 21 OWI arrests represented a 75% increase from the month prior.

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times