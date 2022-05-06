Coroner identifies

woman found

dead in Gary

GARY — A deceased woman has been identified after she was found by first responders Friday morning.

She has been identified as Angel Holmes, 33, according to the Lake County Coroner's office in Crown Point. The coroner's staff responded at 7:41 a.m. at Delaware Street and East 17th Avenue in Gary.

Gary police, firefighters and Lake County Sheriff's investigators convened at the scene. Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the investigation is ongoing by Gary police and the incident is being classified as a death investigation at this time.

Police and the coroner's office have not yet released the cause of the woman's death, which is under continued investigation. An autopsy is pending.

The coroner's office released a detailed description of the woman on Friday, asking for the public's help in finding out who she is.

Anyone with information on Holmes' death is asked to contact Gary/Metro Homicide Unit Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Death of infant

in Cedar Lake

investigated

CEDAR LAKE — Police said they are investigating the death of an infant, following a call Thursday morning.

The Cedar Lake department reported being called out at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the 11000 West block of 126th Avenue for a death investigation.

Deputy Chief of Police Carl Brittingham said Friday morning the death involved an infant.

Police Chief William Fisher said the death is believed to be accidental, but is being investigated.

No further details are available at this time, he said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Relatives of

man found

dead sought

CROWN POINT — Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick is seeking the public’s help in locating relatives of a decedent in the care of his office.

The deceased is Donald Young, 66, who most recently lived at 20 Highland St. in Hammond, Patrick said.

Anyone with information regarding Young is encouraged to contact the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

