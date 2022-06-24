Police seeking

info on missing

Hammond teen

HAMMOND — Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl missing from her Hammond home.

Damaris Serna was believed to have run away and was last seen late on the night of June 17 voluntarily leaving her home, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Family believes she may still be somewhere in the Hammond area.

Serna is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with waist-length, straight hair that is brown with blonde highlights.

Police said she might be wearing a cursive-writing name plate necklace with her name and she also might be wearing a ring with an elephant and other animals on it.

She also has a piercing in her left nostril.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. If anyone sees Serna, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Dyer police

appreciation

event slated

DYER — A police appreciation event and car show runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage, 1419 Joliet St., Dyer.

Pop's and A's R Us Car Club are hosting the event that involves area police departments bringing their "best and fanciest police units" to compete for trophies in five categories, according to event organizers.

Visitors can vote to select the best K-9 police car, best police truck/SUV, best DARE police car, best antique police car and best uniformed officer.

The event will also feature a K-9 demonstration at 6:30 p.m., a Lake County Pipes and Drums performance at 7:30 and a police car lightup at 8:30.

— Times Staff

Police ask for

help finding

missing man

GARY — Gary police have released a photo in hopes the public can help locate a 33-year-old local man missing since Wednesday and in need of medical attention.

The missing man was identified as Adam Hale Jr., who is approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighing 115 pounds, police said.

"Adam was last seen on June 22, 2022 and suffers from medical conditions that require medication," according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or call 911.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

