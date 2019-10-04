Chicago museum
gets $125M gift
CHICAGO — The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago will add a donor to its name after getting a $125 million gift — the largest in its history.
The museum said Thursday it will be known as the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.
The president of the museum, David Mosena, says the donation will ensure that the museum will be a “vital resource for science learning in the 21st century.” Griffin is the founder of Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund.
Griffin says the museum is one of the "most important institutions of science in the world.” The money will help the museum create a state-of-the-art digital gallery and performance space.
The gift from the Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund moves the museum’s fundraising campaign above $300 million.
— AP
Closing arguments
made in trial over
killing of boy
CHICAGO — Prosecutors are making their closing arguments in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy.
Two juries are hearing the case — one for each of the defendants, Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty. Prosecutors on Thursday began wrapping up their cases against the men.
The two are charged in the slaying of Tyshawn Lee, who was fatally shot in an alley after he was allegedly lured there with the promise of a juice box.
Prosecutors allege that the two gang members plotted to kill the boy because his father belonged to a rival gang that they believed killed Morgan’s brother and wounded his mother in a shooting weeks earlier. They contend Boone-Doty shot the boy while Morgan watched from nearby.
— AP
Judge hears suit
over religious
objections law
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A lawyer for three conservative religious groups told a judge Thursday that the organizations’ constitutional rights were violated by limits lawmakers put on Indiana’s contentious 2015 religious objections law after then-Gov. Mike Pence signed it.
An attorney for the Indiana Family Institute, Indiana Family Action and the American Family Association of Indiana told a Hamilton County judge that they were subject to “grotesque stripping” of their religious rights by changes made to the law following a national uproar over whether it could be used to sanction discrimination against gays and lesbians.
The Indiana law prohibits any government actions that “substantially burden” a person’s ability to follow his or her religious beliefs.
— AP