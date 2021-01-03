Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area, which led to authorities obtaining an arrest warrant for a person at the location, Nuses said.

Northwest Regional SWAT members responded to assist officers at the residence. One person was arrested and there were no injuries to civilians or public safety officials.

Nuses said limited information is available and more details will be released as police continue to investigate.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Court: Records

law doesn't apply

to Amazon bid

INDIANAPOLIS — A state agency that promotes economic development doesn't have to release records related to trying to persuade Amazon to open a second headquarters in Indianapolis, an appeals court said.

The documents held by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. "consisted of records of negotiations and not a final offer of public financial resources," Judge L. Mark Bailey wrote Thursday.

A financial publication, Tax Analysts, had sued to try to get the records under Indiana's public records law.