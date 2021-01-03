Police warn of
scam targeting
sex offenders
LaPorte County police issued a warning Friday about a phone scam targeting those on the county's sex and violent offender registry.
Registered offenders have reported receiving phone calls from a "Sergeant Novak," posing as a county police employee. The caller then states a new DNA sample must be collected from the offender for the amount of $1,000. The scammer also includes instructions relating to the purchase and transfer of prepaid money cards, police said.
"The Administrators of the SVOR do not collect any fees relating to the collection of DNA samples," Capt. Derek Allen said. "Furthermore, the LCSO does not employ a subject with the rank and last name of 'Sergeant Novak.'"
— Times Staff
SWAT team called
to M'ville home
MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Regional SWAT team was called to a Merrillville home early New Year's Day.
At approximately 8 a.m. Friday police were called to the 4100 block of West 73rd Avenue, said Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area, which led to authorities obtaining an arrest warrant for a person at the location, Nuses said.
Northwest Regional SWAT members responded to assist officers at the residence. One person was arrested and there were no injuries to civilians or public safety officials.
Nuses said limited information is available and more details will be released as police continue to investigate.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Court: Records
law doesn't apply
to Amazon bid
INDIANAPOLIS — A state agency that promotes economic development doesn't have to release records related to trying to persuade Amazon to open a second headquarters in Indianapolis, an appeals court said.
The documents held by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. "consisted of records of negotiations and not a final offer of public financial resources," Judge L. Mark Bailey wrote Thursday.
A financial publication, Tax Analysts, had sued to try to get the records under Indiana's public records law.
"We're talking about public resources that could be spent on other things," attorney Cornish Hitchcock told the Indianapolis Star. "IEDC is a public agency, and there's a public interest in knowing how it proposes to use scarce public resources."
The IEDC has said discussions on economic development projects must remain confidential until an incentive package is agreed upon.
— AP