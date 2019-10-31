Police searching
for missing girl
HAMMOND — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Oct. 21.
Yanai Bustamante left Eggers Middle School at dismissal and hasn't been located in the week since.
Bustamante is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 102 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hammond Police Department's juvenile detective at 219-852-2906.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
Cops: 'John Doe'
shot to death
in home
GARY — A man who has yet to be identified was killed in a homicide late Tuesday, according to the Lake County coroner.
Police responded about 9:55 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Taney Street. The man was found unresponsive inside a home there and declared dead at 11:15 p.m.
Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
Lawmakers to
hold town hall
in Whiting
WHITING — State lawmakers representing Hammond, Whiting and East Chicago are holding a town hall meeting Saturday to preview for their constituents the upcoming Indiana legislative session.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, will speak from 1-3 p.m. at the Whiting Public Library, 1735 Oliver St.
The lawmakers are expected to discuss the legislation they plan to file when the General Assembly convenes Jan. 6 and to listen to their constituents' thoughts and concerns about the state's laws.
The 2020 legislative session will run for 10 weeks. State lawmakers are required by law to adjourn for the year no later than March 14.
— Dan Carden, The Times
BMV branches
open extra hours
License branches across Northwest Indiana are extending their hours Monday and Tuesday to issue identification cards and driver's licenses to Hoosiers needing a photo ID to vote in Tuesday's municipal elections.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says its branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Branches only will process new, amended or replacement ID cards and renewed, amended or replacement driver's licenses and learner permits on those days.
The BMV says individuals holding a driver's license or ID card that expired since the 2018 general election still may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.
— Dan Carden, The Times