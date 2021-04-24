Porter Co. Expo
Center sets new
vaccine schedule
VALPARAISO — Starting Tuesday, walk-ins for vaccinations will only be accepted at the Porter County Expo Center for both first and second doses during certain hours.
Walk-in vaccinations will only be offered 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Under certain conditions, individuals can go to the Porter County Expo Center, at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso, for their second shot regardless of where they received their first shot.
If an individual's first dose was Pfizer, 21 days must pass before getting the second dose. If the first shot was Moderna, then at least 28 days must pass since that first dose.
Those wishing to get vaccinated for their second dose must show their vaccination card from where the first dose was given.
People who are 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Illinois House bill
reduces barriers
to telehealth
The Illinois House passed a bill Friday that would make COVID-19-related expansions to telehealth services permanent through state statute.
House Bill 3498, introduced by Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park, aims to reduce barriers in access to virtual and telehealth services and would bring standards for virtual care in line with physical health services.
Conroy said access to telehealth, which became a necessity for many Illinoisans during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, would bring lasting benefits in managing chronic health conditions.
“Over the last year, we’ve seen firsthand evidence that telehealth preserves quality and safety, meets individual patient needs, decreases health care disparities, and protects public health,” Conroy said Friday.
Additionally, Conroy said telehealth legislation passed by the state and federal government last year has allowed health care providers to “make significant, rapid investment in telehealth technology.”
The bill, which is supported by a coalition of over 35 health care providers, institutions and advocacy groups from around the state, prohibits geographic or facility restrictions on telehealth services and allows patients to be treated via telehealth in their home.
The bill also protects patients from being charged any additional fees by insurance providers for accessing telehealth services.
— AP