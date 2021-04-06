Fire Information Officer Micah Bell said the Miller 3 wildfire, which started on Friday and covered about 425 acres, was considered to be "controlled" by 10 a.m. Monday. That means no open flames were visible.

Bell said parks workers will continue to check the area in the next few days to make sure the fire doesn't restart. He said trails in the area, including the Paul Douglas Trail to Lake Michigan, likely will reopen this week.

The Miller 3 wildfire caused no damage to private property and was kept away from Lakeshore Dunes Apartments and other residential buildings along North Lake Street thanks to the Miller 1 prescribed fire staged on March 22, the parks service said.

The Tolleston Dunes Trail has been reopened after workers successfully conducted a prescribed fire in the Tolleston East area on Friday.

Another prescribed burn was completed Monday of about 239 acres of the Mnoke Prairie in Porter, on the west end of Beam Street and around the Dunes Learning Center.

In a news release, the National Parks Service said, "For the last 20 years fire has been used as a primary tool (in) the restoration of this rare tallgrass prairie in Northwest Indiana."

— Mike Clark, The Times

