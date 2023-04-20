Indy boy dies of gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis high school student was found shot near an intersection and later died.

A school bus driver, who at the time was driving about 20 other students, saw the wounded teen lying in some grass near a bus route about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing police.

The bus driver called 911. The teen, whose name was not released, died at a hospital.

The boy was a student at Arsenal Technical High School, the Indianapolis Public Schools said in a statement. School system administrators said they had made crisis counseling available for students an staff.

The students on the bus remained near the scene for a couple of hours before being picked up by parents or brought to school on a different bus.

“Enough is enough,” Officer Samone Burris said. “Gun violence is not the answer. ... Gun violence is not going to get our community where it needs to be. It’s a tragedy. A teenage victim. The death of someone’s child is a tragedy. Our community is heartbroken this morning.”

— AP

Tires recalled

over traction

DETROIT — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don’t have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don’t meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They’ll get another letter once the replacements are available.

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

Michelin says the tires are marked with the Alpine symbol with three mountain peaks showing they work well in snow but are not classified as snow tires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

— AP

Train derails

in Blue Island

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — Fifteen cars of a freight train derailed Wednesday night just south of Chicago.

No injuries or leaks were reported and no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment around 9:30 p.m. in Blue Island, CSX said in a statement.

CSX said 13 cars derailed. Blue Island police said one of 15 cars that derailed possibly is a tanker, according to WBBM-TV.

The cause of the derailment hasn’t been determined. Crews worked Thursday morning to clear the derailed cars.

WLS-TV reported that several vehicles parked near the tracks were crushed.

Recent derailments across the U.S. have raised concern about rail safety.

A BNSF derailment March 30 in southwestern Minnesota forced about 800 people from their homes. Ten cars hauling ethanol were among 23 that came off the tracks.

A Norfolk Southern derailment Feb. 3 outside East Palestine, Ohio, released hazardous chemicals that burned. Roughly half the town of about 5,000 people had to evacuate.

— AP