Candidate files to replace Porter County judge
Valparaiso resident Katrina Spence Smock has filed as a candidate for the judicial post being vacated at the year's end by Republican Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Smock, a Republican, said she has practiced law for 22 years, the last 10 of which she has had her own private practice. She has concentrated on criminal and family law.
She also serves as a public defender in Porter County Juvenile Court and has worked as a deputy prosecutor in Porter County, she said. Smock served as the supervisor of domestic violence cases.
Prior to moving to Indiana, Smock worked as a deputy sheriff in Cook County, Illinois, while attending DePaul University College of Law.
—Bob Kasarda, The Times
3 arrested on drug charges after barn search near Wheatfield
Authorities discovered syringes, spoons and other narcotics paraphernalia while searching a barn five miles southwest of Wheatfield on Monday, police say.
Three people face charges in connection with an incident there after police received complaints of drug activity and possible theft at that location, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to that location, and met with a woman named Lucinda J. Lane, 38, of DeMotte.
While speaking with Lane, one of the deputies noticed two other individuals walking away from a barn on the property. When the deputy ordered them to stop, they started running and a foot chase ensued, authorities said.
Kirstin R. Pasierb, 29, of Pembroke, Illinois, was caught by one of the deputies relatively quickly, police said.
However, a suspect by the name of David M. Culver, 40, of Lake Village, physically resisted arrest and at one point, allegedly struck a deputy in the head.
At that time, the deputy used a Taser device to subdue him and take him into custody, police said.
—Lauren Cross, The Times
Valpo police release photos of pair sought for fraud
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are seeking the public's help in identifying two women sought in connection with the theft of a wallet and the fraudulent use of credit cards at the local Best Buy store.
The case began Jan. 4 with the theft of the wallet, police said.
The credit cards were then used shortly after the theft was discovered, according to police.
Police released photos of the suspects in the case and ask that anyone with information contact detective Cassidy Schafer at 219-462-2135.
—Bob Kasarda, The Times