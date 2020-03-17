Sentencing in

VALPARAISO — Sentencing has been delayed for a 32-year-old Wheatfield man, who pleaded guilty a couple of weeks ago in the death of his then-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter.

Gary Hanney was to be sentenced Tuesday morning by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

The delay was sought by the defense and the new sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 12, according to the court.

Hanney pleaded guilty to a level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent in return for prosecutors dismissing the remaining five felony counts.

The deceased child was found to have suffered abusive head trauma and the cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force trauma, according to the agreed-to facts of the case.

If the proposed plea is accepted by Clymer, Hanney will face 20 to 40 years behind bars when sentenced, according to the plea.

He will be required to serve at least 75% of whatever sentence he receives, Clymer said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times