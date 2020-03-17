Sentencing in
baby death
case delayed
VALPARAISO — Sentencing has been delayed for a 32-year-old Wheatfield man, who pleaded guilty a couple of weeks ago in the death of his then-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter.
Gary Hanney was to be sentenced Tuesday morning by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
The delay was sought by the defense and the new sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 12, according to the court.
Hanney pleaded guilty to a level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent in return for prosecutors dismissing the remaining five felony counts.
The deceased child was found to have suffered abusive head trauma and the cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force trauma, according to the agreed-to facts of the case.
If the proposed plea is accepted by Clymer, Hanney will face 20 to 40 years behind bars when sentenced, according to the plea.
He will be required to serve at least 75% of whatever sentence he receives, Clymer said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Illinois primary
to go on despite
virus concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that Illinois' primary election won't be postponed, even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached triple digits, the legislative session was halted and the federal government suggested avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more.
During his daily briefing about the potentially deadly illness caused by the coronavirus, Pritzker pointed to Tuesday's election as a touchstone of normalcy in a chaotic time. His state public health director reported that the number of cases in Illinois has hit 105 in 15 counties.
"This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders," Pritzker said.
Pritzker said health experts he consulted convinced him that voting could be conducted safely.
— AP
Ceiling collapse
injures 2 central
Ind. firefighters
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Two central Indiana firefighters suffered injuries early Monday when a ceiling collapsed on them in a residential fire, a fire chief said.
One of the Alexandria firefighters suffered a head injury, a concussion and back pain, Fire Chief Brian Cuneo said. The other suffered an arm injury. Both were released after medical treatment.
The fire was reported at an unoccupied home shortly after midnight and flames were coming from the rear of the structure when firefighters arrived, The Herald Bulletin reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— AP