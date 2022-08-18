Crown Point FOP

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 is hosting the eighth annual Hometown Heroes event and charity motorcycle ride Sunday at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

Music and other activities start at noon. Entrance fee is $10, and proceeds from the event benefit Crown Point Emergency Management.

The event features food and drink vendors, a 50/50 raffle, K-9 demonstrations, silent auction, live music and other family friendly entertainment.

Ride registration is at 10 a.m., kick stands go up at 11 and the ride concludes at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for single riders and $30 for doubles.

— Times Staff

HAMMOND — The death of a 25-year-old gunshot victim from Illinois was declared a homicide this week by the Lake County coroner's office.

Larry D. Nelson, of Streamwood, was pronounced dead Tuesday night at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital, the coroner's office said.

He had been taken to the hospital after being shot in the 1600 block of Astor Street in Calumet City, officials say.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

HAMMOND — A Thursday afternoon wreck left two dead and one seriously injured, police said.

Both fatalities in the 4:15 p.m. crash near the intersection of 131st Place and Calumet Avenue were driving vehicles and the seriously injured individual was a passenger, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

The "at-fault vehicle was driving recklessly," Kellogg said.

No identities of any of the drivers or passengers involved were available Thursday evening.

— Joseph Hosey, The Times