Porter Co. town
marshal says he's
being replaced
OGDEN DUNES — Town Marshal Jim Reeder announced on the town police department's Facebook page that he had been advised Monday morning that he will no longer be heading up the small town department as of 3 p.m. that day.
"It has been my honor to serve you all for the last 16+ years," he wrote.
"I will decide later today by 3pm (I'm told that is my cut off time to decide) whether I will continue on as a Patrolman here after I have a chance to digest everything and consult my wife," Reeder said.
Reeder was not immediately available Monday afternoon for comment.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police seek tips
in bar shooting
that left 1 dead
LYNWOOD — A 29-year-old Chicago man was killed and two others injured in a shooting early Sunday at The New Corner Bar & Grill at 20600 Torrence Ave., police said.
The deceased, who was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, was identified Sunday by the Lake County coroner's office as Cornelius L. Washington Jr.
Police said they were called out to scene and the first gunshot victim was treated and sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to a news release.
A second victim was transported by friends to the Lynwood police department, treated by fire personnel and then taken to the same medical center as the first victim, police said.
Washington was taken from the scene by friends and transported to Franciscan Health Dyer hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was activated and is handing the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact the Lynwood police detective division at 708-758-4744.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Portion of S'ville
road to close for
sewer repairs
SCHERERVILLE — A portion of East 77th Avenue is expected to close Wednesday while crews repair a sanitary sewer.
Weather permitting, Seberger Drive/East 77th Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday while a sanitary sewer is repaired between Austin and Cline avenues, the town said in a press release.
Residents east of 544 Seberger Drive/77th Avenue will have access to the road from Cline Avenue, while residents located west of 544 Seberger Drive/77th Avenue will have access from Austin Avenue.
The town encouraged motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid the closure.
— Mary Freda, The Times