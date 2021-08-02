Police said they were called out to scene and the first gunshot victim was treated and sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to a news release.

A second victim was transported by friends to the Lynwood police department, treated by fire personnel and then taken to the same medical center as the first victim, police said.

Washington was taken from the scene by friends and transported to Franciscan Health Dyer hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was activated and is handing the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact the Lynwood police detective division at 708-758-4744.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Portion of S'ville

road to close for

sewer repairs

SCHERERVILLE — A portion of East 77th Avenue is expected to close Wednesday while crews repair a sanitary sewer.