Coronors search
for family of
deceased man
GARY — Coroners are asking for the public's help in finding the family of a deceased man.
On Dec. 20, the body of John W. Thomas was brought into the Lake County coroner's office. He is described as an 81-year-old black man who lived at 444 Rutledge St. in Gary, coroners said.
Those with information are asked to call the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police probing
possible fraud at
travel agency
EAST CHICAGO — Detectives are investigating several fraud complaints at East Chicago Travel Inc., in which reports claim the business is allegedly intercepting funds customers sent to family and providing fake plane tickets, police said.
There have been numerous complaints for fraud occurring at the travel agency at 819 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, according to the East Chicago Police Department.
Customers have told police the travel agency has been accepting payments from customers but not providing services to them, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
Some of the complaints include customers using the agency to send money to family members in Mexico and finding out their relatives had never received the funds, Rivera said.
Other customers contacted police reporting they had purchased airline tickets and when they arrived at the airport, they were told the confirmation number was fraudulent, Rivera said. Police said it appears the company is targeting non-English speakers.
The business appears to have no website, but the storefront can be seen advertising phone cards, MoneyGram transactions and other travel services.
The detective bureau is actively investigating the fraud complaints, Rivera said. Police asked anyone who has been a victim of fraud at East Chicago Travel Inc. should call 219-660-000 to file a report.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times