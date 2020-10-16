Motorcyclist
airlifted after
crash with semi
HOBART — A man was airlifted after a collision between a motorcycle and a semitrailer Thursday afternoon in Hobart.
First responders were called to the crash at 3:55 p.m. at County Line Road and Old Lincoln Highway, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz. Reitz said witnesses reported the motorcycle struck a semi.
The motorcyclist suffered traumatic injuries to his face and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Trauma Center. He was wearing a helmet, which helped prevent further harm, Reitz said. There were no other reported injuries.
Hobart police are continuing to investigate how the crash occurred and limited information was immediately available.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police: Missing
girl found safe
HAMMOND — A 14-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing earlier this week.
On Thursday, police reported that Jalyssa Black was found and is now safe at home, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
The teen was believed to have run away and was last seen in the Hammond/Whiting area on Monday. Kellogg thanked the public for their help in locating the teen.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Cops: Man jumps
out of squad car
trying to escape
GARY — A man escaped police twice, once running into woods and another time jumping out of a squad car, after being arrested for a warrant, police said.
At 8:47 a.m. Monday police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 6100 block of Hemlock Avenue, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The driver gave officers a false name, but when police discovered his true identity, they learned he had a warrant for his arrest. Police arrested the 23-year-old Chicago man but he pulled away from officers as they walked him to a squad car, police reports said.
He ran into a wooded area, but police were able to recapture him and put him inside the squad car. As he was being driven to the police station, he was then somehow able to open the car window, police said.
As the car came to a stop, the man threw himself out the window and ran away. Police again caught him on foot and he was put in the back of the squad car with additional officers keeping watch.
He was then successfully booked into jail without further incident. His identity has not yet been released pending criminal charges.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
