The teen was believed to have run away and was last seen in the Hammond/Whiting area on Monday. Kellogg thanked the public for their help in locating the teen.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Cops: Man jumps

out of squad car

trying to escape

GARY — A man escaped police twice, once running into woods and another time jumping out of a squad car, after being arrested for a warrant, police said.

At 8:47 a.m. Monday police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 6100 block of Hemlock Avenue, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver gave officers a false name, but when police discovered his true identity, they learned he had a warrant for his arrest. Police arrested the 23-year-old Chicago man but he pulled away from officers as they walked him to a squad car, police reports said.

He ran into a wooded area, but police were able to recapture him and put him inside the squad car. As he was being driven to the police station, he was then somehow able to open the car window, police said.