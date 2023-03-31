OWI suspected in Valpo crashes

VALPARAISO — Alcohol use is suspected in a couple of related collisions in and near the city's downtown area Thursday that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Valparaiso police were initially called out around 5 p.m. for a multiple-vehicle crash at Lincolnway and Washington Street, police Capt. Joe Hall said.

A vehicle continued in the wrong direction eastbound on Jefferson Street to Campbell Street, where another collision occurred, Hall said.

The crashes remain under investigation and no one has yet been charged.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Cops seek man in robbery try

MUNSTER — A man pulled a knife on a woman and asked her to empty her pockets while she was walking Wednesday in Centennial Park, Munster police said.

The woman was approached around 6:45 p.m. when the man asked her for money. Upon replying she had none, he struck her, pulled out the knife and demanded that she empty her pockets.

The suspect, a 6-foot Black man with dreadlocks and a scar under his left eye, then ran toward the parking lot. The woman told police she was unharmed. It is unclear whether the man actually took anything from the woman.

The suspect is at large. He was wearing a black hoodie and red pants at the time of the attempted robbery, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Munster police Detective Sgt. Tim Nosich at 219-836-6658 or tnosich@munster.org. Tipsters can opt to remain anonymous.

— Lizzie Kaboski, The Times

64-year term in Ind. girl's killing

SOUTH BEND — A 16-year-old boy convicted in the molestation and slaying of a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl was sentenced Friday to 64 years in prison.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford sentenced Anthony Hutchens to 55 years for murder and nine years for child molestation, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Grace Ross was found dead in March 2021 in a wooded area near her home at an apartment complex in New Carlisle, west of South Bend. She had been strangled and molested.

Sanford ordered Hutchens on Friday to be held in a juvenile detention facility until between his 18th and 21st birthdays. After that, his case will be reviewed and a determination will be made for if or how long he spends time in prison as an adult.

Hutchens, who was 14 at the time of Grace's death, was tried as an adult. Hutchens' attorney said he would appeal the verdict based on his contention that the trial should have been held in juvenile court.

— AP

Teen facing 3 murder charges

JOLIET, Ill. — A suburban Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting three people was told Thursday that a grand jury has indicted him on three charges of first-degree murder.

Will County Judge Dave Carlson told Byrion Montgomery, 17, of Bolingbrook that the grand jury indicted him in the March 5 slayings of Cartez Daniels, 40; Samiya A. Shelton-Tilman, 17; and Sanai Daniels, 9.

Montgomery, who is at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, will be transferred to the Will County Jail after he turns 18 on April 27. Montgomery has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in lieu of $20 million bail.

— AP