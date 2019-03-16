Chicago River
dyed green for
St. Patrick's Day
CHICAGO — Thousands of revelers lined the streets to watch the Chicago River be dyed green for St. Patrick's Day.
The annual tradition that dates back decades took place Saturday morning on a stretch of the river in downtown Chicago. Celebrants stood on the Michigan Avenue bridge and the city's riverwalk to watch members of Chicago Plumbers Local 130 dump and spray the dye into the river from boats.
The union says the dye formula is a "closely guarded secret" but members assure that it's been tested and is safe for the environment.
Afterward the city stepped off its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade , one of the biggest parades in the city. Participants in the 64th annual parade include Irish step dancers, bagpipers and marching bands. — AP
----------------------------------------------------------------
Indianapolis Children's
Museum removes
Michael Jackson items
INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has removed three Michael Jackson items from exhibits after a new documentary renewed allegations of child sexual abuse against the late singer and Gary native.
The Indianapolis Star reports a fedora and glove Jackson wore onstage and a Jackson poster are no longer on display at the museum.
Chris Carron, the museum's director of collections, says it wants items on display to tell stories of "people of high character."
The HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" featured accounts from two men who say Jackson groomed them for sex and molested them when they were young. Allegations of sexual abuse shadowed Jackson throughout much of his adult life. Jackson, a native of Gary, was acquitted on child molestation charges in 2005. He died in 2009. — AP