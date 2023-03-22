Fire damages strip-mall stores

HOBART — The Hobart Fire Department fought a fire early Wednesday at the Furniture and Mattress Outlet store, 1111 E. 37th Ave.

First responders arrived shortly after midnight and observed flames through the roof, the department reported on its Facebook page.

The outlet store is part of the Hobart Plaza strip mall anchored by Family Dollar. The fire department said neighboring businesses suffered some smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

Hobart was assisted by the Lake Station, New Chicago, Portage, Gary, Merrillville and Union Township fire departments. Hobart and New Chicago police also responded to the scene.

— Times staff

2 Iraq War talks at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — Monday marked 20 years since U.S military forces invaded Iraq, sparking a conflict that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands.

In an effort to reckon with the troubling history of the conflict, the University of Notre Dame is sponsoring a series of discussions about the war's aftermath.

"Aftermaths I: The Invasion of Iraq in Historical Perspective" and "Aftermaths II: The Invasion of Iraq in the Present," are scheduled for 6 p.m. March 30 and noon March 31, respectively, at the Ecks Visitor Center Auditorium on the South Bend campus.

The university plans to livestream the keynote events at forum2022.nd.edu, which gives details about the presentations and panelists.

The free 90-minute talks are part of Notre Dame's annual Forum on War and Peace.

— William Skipworth, The Times

Lawyers: Art dispute settled

DETROIT — Lawyers say a deal has been reached over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh.

The deal comes weeks after a custody fight created public buzz and much tension near the end of an exhibition of the artist's work in Detroit.

Brokerarte Capital Partners claims to own the painting, known as "The Novel Reader." It told a federal appeals court that it reached a confidential settlement with the unidentified lender who had made the art available to the Detroit Institute of Arts.

An exhibition of dozens of Van Gogh's works from around the world ended in January. But the museum has been under orders to hold the painting while the court determined who would next get it.

— AP

6-year term for 3rd ex-guard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough handed the sentence Wednesday to Willie Hedden. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction charges after beating Larry Earvin, 65, in May 2018 at Western Illinois Correctional Center.

Hedden's cooperation included testifying against co-defendants Todd Sheffler, 54, and Alex Banta, 31. Myerscough sentenced each of them to 20 years behind bars.

— AP