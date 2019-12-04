63-year-old dies in crash on I-65
GARY — A 63-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.
James Miller, of Markham, Illinois, was driving north about 6 p.m. when his 1998 Ford Ranger suddenly drove into the median, striking a concrete barrier.
Police said the pickup continued over the barrier and into the southbound lanes. It then hit a guardrail and another concrete barrier before stopping on the west shoulder.
Miller, the only occupant, was extricated from the Ford and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he later died.
"It is possible that the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. An autopsy is pending," police said in a release Wednesday. "Notification of family has been made."
—Olivia Heersink, The Times
1 fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle rollover crash on I-80
LANSING — One woman was ejected from her car in a multi-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 westbound near Lansing, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and the occupants of the other two vehicles involved were not injured, Illinois State Trooper Woodrow Montgomery said.
As of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, all westbound lanes on I-80 were shut down and traffic was being redirected to a single-lane local ramp to Illinois 394 and then back onto I-80 westbound, Montgomery said.
Around 5:40 p.m. officers responded to the crash on I-80 near the Torrence Avenue exit in Lansing, according to Illinois State Police. Three vehicles were involved and the woman who died was the sole occupant of her car. Authorities were at the scene investigating following the wreck, police said.
No further information has been released about the deceased.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Lake County K-9 dies after sudden medical emergency
CROWN POINT — A K-9 with the Lake County Sheriff's Department died Tuesday night after a sudden medical emergency, officials say.
Zahr had been a part of the agency for seven years, apprehending numerous suspects, finding three live explosive devices and "getting all that attention when visiting with kids" — his favorite.
"Zahr never let his partner fight alone and will be greatly missed by his family, as well as all those who worked with him," officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Rest easy pup, we'll see you again."
—Olivia Heersink, The Times